Crime Stoppers: Summer Safety Tips

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With the summer season in full swing, Crime Stoppers and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office have some helpful tips to keep you and your pets safe this season.

If you plan on doing any outdoor activities during the day make sure you plan ahead and let someone know when you’ll be gone and where exactly you’ll be heading.

When it comes to keeping your pets safe, take into consideration the temperature outside before you take them on any outdoor activity and make sure to carry more water than you think you may need.

If you run into a situation this summer you can call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch number at 970 242-6707.

