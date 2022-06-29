Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The victim of a fatal car accident on June 25 has been identified as 19-year-old Montrose resident Domonic Garcia. The accident was at 7th Street and Patterson.

His cause of death has been identified as multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of his death has been ruled as an accident.

Toxicology is pending, and results will be released as they become available.

The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating the accident.

