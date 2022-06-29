Hinsdale County scenic byway wins award from National Scenic Byway Foundation

HINSDALE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Southwestern Colorado received some well-deserved recognition from the National Scenic Byway Foundation this week after the Silver Thread National Scenic Byway was awarded the Viewshed Improvement Award.

A peninsula and some adjacent islands along Lake San Cristobal’s shoreline were purchased as part of a community-driven initiative to improve both the view and recreational prospects. An outdoor classroom was then established in the area where visitors can learn more about the lake and Colorado’s only archipelago.

The Silver Thread National Scenic Byway traverses the central San Juan Mountains along Lake Cristobal, Colorado’s second largest natural lake. The aptly-named Lake City, Colorado sits just a few miles north of the lake, playing host to travelers taking in the sights.

“Lake San Cristobal is a hidden gem in the Colorado countryside,” said Hinsdale County Commissioner Kristie Borchers. “We are pleased to accept this national award to recognize the work of Hinsdale County, Trust for Public Land, Great Outdoors Colorado, and private donors protecting this viewshed by purchasing the peninsula.

The State of Colorado also won an award, bringing home the Communications Award for the #ColoradoByways campaign on Instagram. The campaign was a visual storytelling project that highlighted the history, landscapes, and wildlife along each of Colorado’s 26 scenic & historic byways.

“Colorado has 13 National Byways, more than any other state, so our Scenic and Historic Byways program is one of our prized assets,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “To be recognized nationally, not just once but twice in one year for our program, is an honor we’re very proud of.”

The Colorado Department of Transportation established the scenic and historic byways program in 1989, and support 26 total byways. Nearly 2,600 miles of roadway have been added to the program, allowing for beautiful drives across Colorado’s idyllic natural areas.

