Monsoon showers and thunder return to the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Showers and thunderstorms return to our forecast across Colorado’s Western Slope on Thursday, but as is often the case, we aren’t all guaranteed to get rain every day. The upslope winds along the mountain slopes will be the areas most favored for showers and thunderstorms, but conditions are favorable for more widespread storms, some of which can be heavy, even away from the mountains.

Our Next 24 Hours

The evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. We’ll cool slowly through the 90s and 80s and into the 70s by 8-9 PM. That potential for a stray shower or thunderstorm will stay with us overnight. Tonight will be partly cloudy, otherwise. Low temperatures will be near 64 degrees around Grand Junction and 61 degrees around Montrose. Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be near 87 degrees around Grand Junction and 84 degrees around Montrose. Areas that stay dry can be up to 5 degrees warmer, and areas near any rain can be 10-15 degrees cooler.

Monsoon Showers & Storms Return

Showers and storms will ease back a bit in coverage on Friday and Saturday. That means that showers and thunderstorms will still be around, but they won’t be as common or as widespread as on Thursday and fewer areas will get that afternoon or evening dousing. Conditions appear favorable for another uptick in showers and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, but there’s still not a day when everyone will get rained on.

Hotter, Drier Changes Next Week

Changes are setting up beyond next Monday. These changes involve a switch to hot and dry weather. High temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will head back up to the middle and upper 90s, and any showers or thunderstorms will become very scarce for us on the Western Slope. Long-range trends strongly favor below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures for the better part of the next two weeks at least. By July 9, our normal high temperature is 95 degrees, so the above-normal trend is going to get pretty toasty.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.