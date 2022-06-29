Advertisement

Montrose County lifts fire restrictions, effective immediately

Effective immediately, Montrose County has rescinded its fire restrictions.
Effective immediately, Montrose County has rescinded its fire restrictions.(KKCO 11 & KJCT 8 / Kacie Sinton)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard has lifted fire restrictions for all unincorporated parts of Montrose County. The Sheriff’s Office based their decision off moisture measurements in vegetation, predicted weather, and the predicted outlook for wildfire potential.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to still exercise caution when burning, and to make sure that water and shovels are readily available when doing so.

Further information can be found on the website for Western Slope fire restrictions.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two brothers, ages 3 and 4, were found in a backyard pool. (Source: Arizona's Family)
2 young brothers, ages 3 and 4, drown in backyard pool at Arizona home
Left: Caleb Stone. Middle: Desirea Mercer. Right: Cory Stewart.
3 charged after small child found running down road alone with soiled diaper, police say
Drivers on I-70 near Dotsero
I-70 closed in Glenwood Canyon for flash flood warning
H-E-B and the Butt family announced their commitment to the Uvalde community by donating $10...
Butt family, H-E-B commit $10 million for new elementary school in Uvalde
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

Latest News

The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
Lake San Cristobal, Hinsdale County, Colorado.
Hinsdale County scenic byway wins award from National Scenic Byway Foundation
Police hold active shooter drill at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia, allowing a glimpse into...
Parents be advised: Active shooter drill at Grand Valley High School
Crime Stoppers: Summer Safety Tips
Crime Stoppers: Summer Safety Tips