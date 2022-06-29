Parents be advised: Active shooter drill at Grand Valley High School

Advertisement

By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - An exercise between multiple agencies to prepare for an active shooter situation took place in Glenwood Springs on Wednesday morning.

The exercise involved law enforcement and emergency services response to Grand Valley High School, victim triage and transport, simulated patient surges at Grand River Health and Valley View Hospital, and an addition active shooter exercise at Valley View Hospital.

The exercise is a collaboration between the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, CareFlight of the Rockies, Classic Air Medical, Colorado River Fire Rescue, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Garfield County Emergency Management, Glenwood Springs Fire Department, Glenwood Springs Police Department, Grand Valley Fire Protection District, Grand River Health, Grand Valley High School, Northwest Regional Healthcare Coalition, and the Parachute Police Department participated.

The exercise concludes at 12 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

