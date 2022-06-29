Advertisement

Six monkeypox cases in Colorado, no local cases at the moment

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency.(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:39 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Six cases of monkeypox are identified in Colorado. At the moment, no local cases in Mesa County.

The Mesa County Public Health is working closely with local health systems to identify and limit the spread of the virus.

Especially at this time, with travel happening this summer and people going back and forth between the Front Range and the Western Slope, there is a chance of seeing monkeypox in the county.

The health department adds if any cases are to be detected in the county, trained teams will identify those people and administer post-exposure vaccines to prevent them from developing a disease.

“So monkeypox is rarely a fatal disease, although, of course, we want to prevent the spread of any infectious disease,” said Disease Surveillance and Emergency Response Manager Rachel Burmeister. “So it’s important to if you suspect that you’ve been in contact with someone with monkeypox, or you suspect that you may have monkeypox, to talk to your physician so that we can break the cycle of transmission and prevent other people from getting sick.”

According to MCPH, monkeypox is spread through close contact with someone infected with the disease through lesions, body fluids, or respiratory droplets.

The health department will notify the community when any cases are confirmed in the county.

