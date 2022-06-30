Advertisement

Colorado election update
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:20 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we wrap up an intense primary election, Tina Peters has something to say about her bid for Colorado Secretary of State. Speaking at a watch party last night, Tina told the crowd “you think that with all the eyes on them they wouldn’t have cheated. I think that’s all they know what to do in Colorado and Jena Griswold she’s a criminal and a felon.”

According to the Colorado Secretary of State, Tina came in second place finishing behind Pam Anderson. Tina didn’t supply any evidence to her claims of voter fraud but did assure the crowd it happened. She said “we didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud. As I was looking at the results it’s so obvious it should be flipped.”

I spoke with the Mesa County Director of Elections who assured me “all eligible electors should feel confident in the results of the election. It is your fellow Mesa County citizens that work in bipartisan teams to accept, verify, and count your votes.”

If you have any questions about voter fraud or questions about your ballot you can call the Mesa County elections office (970) 244-1662.

