Colorado Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera named chair of Aerospace States Association

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Coloradans are known for their urge to explore. Much of the state’s identity based in exploring its idyllic valleys, deep canyons, sprawling plains, arid deserts, and conquering its high peaks.

Some, however, could not be satisfied. They reached peaks that are among the highest points in North America, looked upwards, and extended a hand towards the stars, dissatisfied with their terrestrial tethers and yearned to see what’s out there.

Then many of them buckled down, got engineering degrees, and became contributors to one of the most talented and robust aerospace engineering economies in North America.

For over 60 years, Colorado has been a hub for Aerospace development and engineering with the largest per capita aerospace economy in the county. The Aerospace States Association has chosen Colorado Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera to head the organization as chairperson.

“I am honored to accept this role and to help expand the aerospace industry, both in Colorado and throughout the country. Colorado is a proud epicenter of aerospace. As this critical industry continues to grow in our state, bringing good-paying jobs and helping to build an economy for all, I am excited to continue our successful work fostering an innovative and collaborative ecosystem for the aerospace industry that can be a model for the rest of the nation,” said Lieutenant Governor Primavera.

Alaska Lieutenant Governor Kevin Meyer has been chosen to serve as the vice chair of the ASA, and current Chairperson Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth’s term has concluded.

The ASA is a non-partisan organization comprised of lieutenant governors, governor appointed delegates, state legislators, territorial and tribal government representatives, and associate members from aerospace organizations and academia working to advance aerospace and aviation in member states throughout the nation.

