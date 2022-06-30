Emergency sewer repair on North Avenue, motorists should expect delays

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Emergency sewer repair work is being conducted at North Avenue and 5th Street. No public health threat. Service should not be impacted. One westbound lane of North Avenue is closed west of 5th Street. All of 5th Street is closed between North and Glenwood Avenues.

Repairs are estimated to continue through the evening.

Further details will be released as they become available.

