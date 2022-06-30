Showers and storms return, some flooding possible

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms marched across the Western Slope yesterday afternoon, even bringing rain to some of the valleys across the region as well. We continued to see some showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder through the overnight hours and into early this morning as well. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are already developing once again primarily over the western portions of the Western Slope. We’ll continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon, then most of the rain dissipates through the evening and into the overnight hours. Where we don’t see rain, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s. A lot of the same overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Some showers and storms could be capable of producing heavy rain at times this afternoon. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect from noon until 10 PM this evening for the eastern and southeastern portions of Utah, including Moab and the nearby national parks. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8 AM this morning until 8 PM this evening for the High Country, primarily around the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. This includes Glenwood Springs and Glenwood Canyon. We’ve already seen Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon close multiple times over the past several days, and additional closures may be necessary in the coming days as monsoon moisture continues to bring scattered showers and storms to the region.

We’ll continue to see chances for afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Western Slope through the remainder of the work week and into the 4th of July weekend. Rain chances will start to taper off some into July 4th on Monday, but we’ll still watch for some afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the middle 80s in Montrose, while Grand Junction will be a little warmer in the lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies return to the region through the middle of the week, and heat that we haven’t seen in quite a while builds back in. We’ll see highs by that point in the lower to middle 90s on Tuesday, and middle to upper 90s on Wednesday.

