4th of July events around the Western Slope
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Here are some Independence Day celebrations happening around western Colorado.
Grand Junction
- The City of Grand Junction will host the 4th of July fireworks display this year at the newly renovated Lincoln Park stadium beginning at 9:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022.
- The Rockies game on July 4th is expected to end between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. due to the earlier start time of 4:05 p.m. and will be followed by family-friendly entertainment until the fireworks show begins.
Montrose 4th of July Celebrations | Parade, Falconaires Air Force Academy Band, Girl Named Tom, and Fireworks
- 10 a.m. | Main Street in Montrose, Colorado for the 4th of July Parade.
- 5 p.m. | FREE CONCERTS begin at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater | The Falconaires Air Force Academy Band will open the show followed by the winner of NBC’s The Voice, Girl Named Tom, at 7:30 p.m. There will also be a food truck village and a beer garden at the Amphitheater with service beginning at 4 p.m.
- Beginning at dusk | Fireworks display from Sunset Mesa *pending fire restrictions.
Parades
This Fourth of July there are two parades in the Grand Valley to choose from, both happening at the same time.
- The Grand Junction Fourth of July Parade will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4. It will run down Main Street, starting at Ninth Street and going west to Third Street.
- The Palisade Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Palisade. After the parade, there will be a Fourth of July Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Palisade. There will be live music and food to purchase, the Palisade Lions Club will have its ice cream social. There will be games and activities, such as corn hole and water games. The Palisade High School Band is marching in the parade and will also give a performance at the park, and at 12:30 p.m. there will be a K9 demonstration featuring Merlin from the Grand Junction Police Department.
Delta County
- Paonia celebrates the holiday weekend with their annual Paonia Cherry Days festival. There will be live music on Friday night, followed by a full Downtown Day featuring community contests, a beer garden, and vendors. Sunday and Monday will host a variety of contests, a parade, dancing, and finally fireworks.
- The town of Delta will host its annual fireworks display on July 4th at Confluence Park.
Douglas County
- Castle Rock, Parker, and Highlands Ranch will all host a 15 minute synchronized fireworks display on July 4th around 9:30 p.m. The shows will be shot off from centralized places in the towns, allowing for viewing from multiple spots. A three shot warning will be heard 5 minutes before the show begins.
- Castle Rock will launch fireworks from the Santa Fe Quarry butte above the golf course.
- Highlands Ranch’s show will originate at the Mountain Vista High School.
- Parker will send up fireworks from south of the Pinery.
