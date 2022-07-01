Monsoon storms likely through the holiday weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A more active monsoon means we’ll end the week with showers and thunderstorms, and the elevated chance for rain will stay with us through our holiday weekend. Still, this very typical summer pattern doesn’t guarantee that we will all get rain each day.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms can produce abundant lightning, and rain can fall heavily at times. We’ll cool through the 80s and into the 70s through 9 PM, but if any of that rain finds you, you can be up to 10 degrees cooler. A few showers are possible overnight beneath an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be near 61 degrees around Grand Junction and 57 degrees around Montrose. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will especially favor areas along the mountains. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees in Grand Junction and 85 degrees in Montrose.

The Holiday Weekend Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast through Independence Day. We’re not all guaranteed to get rain, but we’re all fair game. Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms will be fewer, so more of us will stay dry. The mountains will be especially favored, and storms can bring lightning. Keep that in mind for your hiking plans. Showers and thunderstorms will be more abundant on Sunday. More areas will get rained on, but that doesn’t guarantee rain for everyone.

Independence Day Weather

For the 4th... the parade in Grand Junction starts at 10 AM. The weather should hold up for the parade, but spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening. They’ll favor the mountains at first, but they’ll gradually spread out in the valleys, too.

Then Comes More Heat

Hotter, drier weather will arrive starting Tuesday. Temperatures could be nearing 100 degrees by Wednesday and Thursday.

