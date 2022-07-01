Passing storms possible for the holiday weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our holiday weekend can be stormy at times, especially in the mountains. Remember: if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you’re close enough to be struck and should move indoors until at least thirty minutes after the last lightning or thunder. This isn’t to say we will all get rain this holiday weekend. There will be dry areas, and those who get rain will generally get brief downpours with thunder and lightning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with spotty to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Dry areas will cool through the 80s and into the 70s by about 8 PM. Rainy areas can be 10-15 degrees cooler. We’ll be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with a small chance for a stray shower. Low temperatures will be near 63 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain and lightning will especially favor the mountains, but there can be some stormy spots in the valleys, too. High temperatures will be as high as 92 degrees around Grand Junction and 88 degrees around Montrose, but stormy areas can be more than ten degrees cooler.

The Rest of the Holiday Weekend

Sunday and the 4th will be sunny and dry for a lot of us, but there will be some stormy spots. Parade time in Grand Junction and Palisade is 10 AM Monday. Weather looks good - dry with temperatures on the climb from near 80 degrees at 10 AM. Remember to use sunscreen and reapply frequently. Showers and thunderstorms will mainly favor the afternoons and the mountains, but stormy spots in the valleys are possible.

Warmer & Drier Next Week

Warming and drying will follow the 4th. Only a stray shower or thunderstorm is left on Tuesday and Wednesday with lingering moisture. Showers and storms will mainly be limited to the mountains. High temperatures will be in the mid-90s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Triple digits are becoming increasingly likely on Thursday and Friday.

