Advertisement

Dr. Brian Hill begins role as superintendent for D51

Dr. Brian Hill
Dr. Brian Hill((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:17 PM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A new superintendent for Mesa County Valley School District 51 takes over on Friday.

Dr. Brian Hill replaces Diana Sirko, who retired this past school year. Hill says he is thrilled about his new position and has a vision of making D51 the best district in the state.

Hill says he’s excited about a district-wide strategic plan. It will guide the district’s work for the next three years and aims to improve relationships with the community and support students and staff.

”I have an advantage that I’ve been here for a few years. And so I’m not coming in here to, you know, flip things upside down,” said Hill. “But you know, it, there’s definitely work that we need to do. We have a lot of great things going on, but there’s definitely areas that we can improve. So, you know, my goal and my job will be to figure out how I can best support our staff and our students and our families to make sure that we are making those improvements and that the district is better tomorrow than it was today.”

Hill will work alongside the board members as a team of six, focusing on how to implement the pieces of the strategic plan best.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Bowen, a recent high school graduate, was killed when he and his brother were in a car...
‘We’re just tore up’: One son killed, one in critical condition after car crash
First responders in Tennessee saved a 5-week-old baby locked inside a hot SUV earlier this month.
Firefighters save 5-week-old baby locked inside hot car
The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says
Edward Taylor is jailed one month after being released from prison.
Man exonerated after 33 years in prison is back behind bars
The AAP is urging nonjudgmental support to all families, regardless of their feeding choices.
AAP updates breastfeeding guidelines for first time in a decade

Latest News

KKCO FOOD PRICES UP
KKCO FOOD PRICES UP
KKCO DOG SAFETY FIREWORKS
KKCO DOG SAFETY FIREWORKS
KKCOO TRAVEL WOES
KKCO TRAVEL WOES
Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool
City, county and district discuss Orchard Mesa Pool’s future