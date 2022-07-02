Advertisement

Fireworks safety tips for pet owners

A dog relaxing on the grass during a sunny day in Grand Junction
A dog relaxing on the grass during a sunny day in Grand Junction(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:56 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The biggest firework celebration of the year is upon us, and while many of us enjoy the festivities, your furry friends may have second thoughts.

Every year, many pets get lost trying to escape the loud sounds of fireworks going off during the Fourth of July. However, there are some tips that pet owners should keep in mind during the holiday. “Keep your pets indoors, cats and dogs. If you have a doggy door that they go in and out of, close it off cause the fireworks might make them bolt through there.”, said Nan McNees, President of Grand Rivers Humane Society.

Alongside keeping your pets inside, pets should have a rabies vaccination collar and some information about the owners. However, keeping the company up-to-date with the owner’s knowledge is essential for those who microchipped their pets.

However, the Fourth of July is the most significant time of the year when most pets get lost due to fireworks. “July fourth and the July fourth weekend is the highest volume of pets that come into shelters because they get scared and out. So what we’re doing is making sure that we are bringing in as many animals from mesa county as possible to free up space for them as these animals are getting out.”, said Anna Stout, Roice-Hurst Humane Society CEO.

While many of these tips can help pet owners keep their pets from taking off and getting lost, it can still happen. Stout mentions that the best way to help locate a lost pet is to use social media. Go on Facebook or any social media you choose with a lost and found pet page. Then, post your lost pet with information about their last location.

With all these tips to keep your pets safe, there are some ways that pets could stay calm during the big fireworks display. One is to buy a thunders shirt or keep your pets in an area in your home with the least amount of noise from the outside and play calm music.

