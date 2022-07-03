Advertisement

One person displaced after home is damaged by fire

400 block of High Pointe Circle
400 block of High Pointe Circle(Photo courtesy: David Jones)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person is without their home after a fire severely damaged their home in the Redlands.

The Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the home on the 400 block of High Pointe Circle around 9:30 Saturday morning.

The fire department said when crews arrived on scene the home’s garage was fully engulfed and when crews went inside the garage, they discovered the flames had moved into the attic and the interior of the home.

One person living in the home was able to make it out safely.

The American Red Cross also responded to the scene and is providing assistance for the person who was displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says
Here are some Independence Day celebrations happening around western Colorado.
4th of July events around the Western Slope
"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name
Hansika Daggolu, an incoming junior at Mission San Jose High School, poses in San Francisco,...
New late start law in California aims to make school less of a yawn
Barrett McKim, 12, is hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns on half of his body...
GRAPHIC: Boy, 12, burned over half his body in science experiment explosion

Latest News

Officers arrested the two men on Lexington Court.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction
Dr. Brian Hill
Dr. Brian Hill begins role as superintendent for D51
KKCO FOOD PRICES UP
KKCO FOOD PRICES UP
KKCO DOG SAFETY FIREWORKS
KKCO DOG SAFETY FIREWORKS