Scattered storms still a possibility

By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:31 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We will still not rule out a slight chance of some scattered thunderstorms moving through this evening across the Western Slope. Most of these storms will impact the mountains, but there is a chance that the lower valleys will also receive a brief shower. As a result, some areas may not see anything and stay dry throughout the evening and overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures in Grand Junction will sit in the mid-60s, whereas Montrose will remain in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, the trend of scattered thunderstorms continues; however, the chances will continue to decrease. While there is still a great chance of the higher elevations having a better chance of receiving scattered thunderstorms, the valleys will keep those changes to a minimum. Not ruling out a possibility of another brief scattered thunderstorm towards the early evening hours, but conditions will stay mostly dry throughout most of the day. Aside from the storms, temperatures will slowly climb for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for the next few days, including the Fourth of July.

Later in the week, temperatures will start to spike, with the probability of triple-digit returns very likely. Conditions will begin to dry throughout the day on Tuesday, leading into the start of the weekend. By Thursday, temperatures will climb to the upper 90s, and there is a chance it can rise into the triple digits. Friday and Saturday will stay hot and in the lower 100s.

