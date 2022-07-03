Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two men are behind bars, accused of stealing a car out of the Denver Area.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call about a fight on the 600 block of Susan Street around 2:00 Saturday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were involved left the scene in a white Kia, which deputies later discovered had been stolen out of Denver.

The car was seen on on 29 Road traveling at a high speed toward Orchard Avenue, where a deputy tried unsuccessfully to spike the tires. According to the sheriff’s office, the car continued driving in a reckless manner toward Orchard Mesa.

The car was spotted later on Lexington Court where the two men were arrested.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Logan Place-Mills and 20-year-old Oscar Garcia.

Place-Mills is facing the following charges:

-First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

-Vehicle eluding.

-Conspiracy of Eluding or attempting to elude a peace officer.

-Illegal possession or consumption of alcohol under 21.

Garcia is facing the following charges:

-First-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

-Vehicle eluding.

-Driving under restraint second offense

-License plate unlawful display

-Criminal mischief.

-Third degree Assault.

