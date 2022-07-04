Advertisement

Chick-fil-A tests new express drive-thru lane for mobile order customers

Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee...
Customers just use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.(Chick-fil-A, Facebook/Chickfila Carrollton)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is testing a way for mobile customers to get their orders more quickly.

The restaurant chain has put in place new express drive-thru lanes only for mobile orders at select locations.

To use them, customers select “drive-thru express” on their mobile app, then visit their chosen restaurant.

Once there, customers can use the app to scan the QR code connected to the express lane and an employee will bring the order straight to their vehicle.

Drive-thru express is available at approximately 60 participating locations nationwide.

Chick-fil-A says it may roll out the lanes at more locations in 2023.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested the two men on Lexington Court.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction
Here are some Independence Day celebrations happening around western Colorado.
4th of July events around the Western Slope
400 block of High Pointe Circle
One person displaced after home is damaged by fire
The victim has been identified.
Fatal 7th Street and Patterson crash victim identified
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Colorado administers more than 250 doses of vaccine against monkeypox

Latest News

Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: 6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
For many, July 4 is a chance to set aside political differences and celebrate unity, reflecting...
Uneasy US tries to fete a July 4 marred by parade shooting
Celebrations for Independence Day in the U.S. brought firework displays and flight delays.
July 4 celebrations in U.S. brought fireworks, flight delays
Carlene Ratcliffe is accused of setting fire to her own home in 2020. She allegedly left the...
Mother charged with murder after death of 6-year-old in 2020 house fire