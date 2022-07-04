Mountain showers and storms return

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a weekend with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms, we’re off to a mostly sunny and quiet start around much of the Western Slope this morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue throughout the rest of the morning with temperatures warming into the 70s and 80s. Things are looking pretty good for the July 4th parades in Grand Junction, Palisade, and Montrose, all at 10 am. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be developing across the higher elevations along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide later this afternoon. We can’t completely rule out one or two showers or storms elsewhere across the region, but by far the highest rain chances will stay over the higher elevations. Highs will wind up in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies wherever we don’t see any rain. Things are also looking pretty good for any evening or overnight plans around the Grand Valley, including the Grand Junction Rockies game and post-game fireworks out at Lincoln Park. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s.

Here comes the rain again

Better moisture returns to the region once again on Tuesday, and we’ll see better rain chances all across the Western Slope, including the lower elevations, by Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday will be fairly similar, with more of a focus on the northern and western portions of the region as the better moisture pushes farther off toward the west. Increased clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures into the middle and upper 80s and lower 90s each afternoon.

Turning drier and significantly warmer

An area of high pressure currently situated over the southeast will gradually move westward toward the southern Plains through the middle of the week, then move directly over Colorado into the weekend as it strengthens as well. Monsoon moisture will get kicked out of the region into Thursday, then high temperatures will quickly start climbing into the middle and upper 90s by the end of the work week. Sunny to mostly sunny skies continue into the weekend, and we’ll see highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s.

Happy July 4th!

