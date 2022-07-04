Advertisement

Third of July Fireworks Display in Fruita

3rd of July Fireworks Display
3rd of July Fireworks Display((KKCO/KJCT))
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 12:57 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nothing says the Fourth of July like fireworks, and on Sunday, the City of Fruita is prepared for just that-- a glimmering display of lights in the sky for the community.

“We want everyone to come down and enjoy,” said Recreation Manager Tom Casal.

Casal says the Third of July Fireworks Display is a long-lasting tradition.

“It’s a tradition that dates back, years and years exactly when it started, not 100% sure,” added Casal. ”Lower Valley did the show for many, many years, and about 15 years, the City of Fruita took over the show.”

Around 700 fireworks were set off from Snooks Bottom Park.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested the two men on Lexington Court.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction
Here are some Independence Day celebrations happening around western Colorado.
4th of July events around the Western Slope
The boy had been reported missing for several hours prior to being found in the pool just...
12-year-old boy found dead in pool at summer camp, coroner says
400 block of High Pointe Circle
One person displaced after home is damaged by fire
"Suicide Six" ski area is changing its nearly 90-year-old name due to its insensitivity about...
Ski resort to retire ‘insensitive’ name

Latest News

Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Colorado administers more than 250 doses of vaccine against monkeypox
400 block of High Pointe Circle
One person displaced after home is damaged by fire
Officers arrested the two men on Lexington Court.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction