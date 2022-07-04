Warm temperatures for the holiday before big warm up ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Throughout the remainder of the day, we will rule out another chance of a light scattered storm to a light shower to move through. However, these chances are going to remain low. Areas in the higher elevations will continue to have the highest probability of receiving precipitation and some storm activity. Lower valleys will stay mostly dry but not rule out those chances. However, throughout the remainder of the evening hours, we will continue to see those widespread scattered rain and thunderstorms across the Western Slope, especially in the higher elevations.

Our jet stream has started to take upon a meridional flow or a setup that dips and ridges along with the jet stream flow. We see this reflected in our temperatures, staying in the lower 90s in the Grand Valley as our high for today. When we advance into the nighttime hours, temperatures will cool, working down to the lower 60s in eh Grand Valley. In Montrose, temperatures will stay in the upper 50s, similar to last night.

While chances of thunderstorms and scattered showers will remain low for the Grand Valley, we are not going to rule out a slight chance of thunderstorms and shower activity tomorrow for the 4th of July. As a result, areas down south like Montrose have chances sitting a little higher than that of Grand Junction. Conditions, however, will sit dry for most of the day with no storm activity. As a result, temperatures will be pretty similar today, in the lower 90s in Grand Junction and the mid-80s in Montrose.

Most storm activity will stay minimal by Tuesday and clear out by mid-week. While scattered storms will continue to impact the higher elevations for the next few days, the main story for the valleys will be the heat. Temperatures will gradually warm by Wednesday and leading into the weekend. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s, temperatures will only continue to get warmer, and the triple digits have the best chance of becoming a reality by Thursday in Grand Junction. Triple digits will be around from and for the remainder of the week. However, Montrose will stay in the lower to mid-90s and stay a little cooler than Grand Junction. Conditions will remain dry and sit under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

