Flash flood warning for Glenwood Canyon; I-70 closed

The Colorado Department of Transportation
The Colorado Department of Transportation
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Grizzly Creek burn scar and surrounding areas.

The warning issued will be in effect until 5 p.m. All lanes between the Glenwood Springs exit 116 and the Dotsero exit 133 are closed.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

