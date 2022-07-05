Flash flood warning for Glenwood Canyon; I-70 closed

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon due to a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service for the Grizzly Creek burn scar and surrounding areas.

The warning issued will be in effect until 5 p.m. All lanes between the Glenwood Springs exit 116 and the Dotsero exit 133 are closed.

Additional details will be released as they become available.

