Advertisement

Former Montrose funeral home owner accused of selling bodies and body parts without consent pleads guilty

The two women sold hundreds of bodies and body parts without the consent of the deceased's...
The two women sold hundreds of bodies and body parts without the consent of the deceased's family.(KKCO)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - Megan Hess, the former owner of Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors who sold hundreds of bodies and body parts illegally for eight years pleaded guilty to mail fraud on Tuesday.

Hess’ mother, Shirley Koch, was also involved. The two women were indicted in March of 2020, but as a result of this plea all other charges against Hess were dropped. The charges included five more counts of mail fraud and three counts of transporting hazardous material.

Hess stated that she exceeded the scope of consent, and that she’s trying to correct her mistake.

According to court documents, Sunset Mesa used low rates to exploit lower-income patrons to ensure an uninterrupted flow of body parts to sell. The two women created Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in 2010 and sold bodies and parts for research for eight years, regardless of the family’s wishes.

Families who asked for cremation would often be given cremains that weren’t their loved ones or were outright fakes. In the few cases where families agreed to scientific donation of the body, Hess and Koch would sell far more of the body than what the family had consented to, which was typically limited to small tissue samples, tumors, or skin sections.

According to court documents, Hess and Koch sold hundreds of bodies without the consent of the deceased person’s family. The two would typically meet with families to provide cremation and burial services, often with no intention of providing actual funerary services.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also stated that Hess and Koch would regularly ship bodies and body parts that contained dangerous biohazards, like HIV infected tissues, without telling the buyers. In some cases, the office claims, the two would outright lie about the body’s condition to prospective buyers.

Victims of Hess and Koch’s actions expressed displeasure during the court proceedings, saying that she didn’t show enough remorse.

“I’m taking responsibility,” Hess said. “I’m here to accept the plea. The families believe I went beyond the scope of the consent forms.

Hess will likely be sentenced in January, and mail fraud can result in sentencing of up to 20 years in prison. Kock is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on July 12.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Officers arrested the two men on Lexington Court.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
Here are some Independence Day celebrations happening around western Colorado.
4th of July events around the Western Slope

Latest News

Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
With fraud on the rise, experts suggest freezing your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
Experts recommend to freeze your child’s credit
4th of July firework safety
4th of July firework safety
3rd of July Fireworks Display
Third of July Fireworks Display in Fruita