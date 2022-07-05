Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many locations in the lower valleys remained dry today, but higher elevations have experienced different weather activity. Areas like the San Juans have experienced some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. As a result, some changes will occur tomorrow in the lower valleys before conditions dry up later in the week.

We will continue to experience dry conditions in the Grand Valley for tonight, just as we have been experiencing throughout the day. Sky conditions will sit under partly cloudy as temperatures fall into the mid-60s, a few degrees warmer than last night. It will be a great night for those planning to light fireworks for the 4th of July.

While conditions will stay overnight, there are some chances that light scattered showers to a thunderstorm to occur towards the afternoon hours tomorrow in the Grand Valley. It will be a quick-moving system that will not linger around. Temperatures tomorrow will be pretty similar to today, and there will be little change. In the Grand Valley, temperatures will remain in the lower 90s, sitting under partly cloudy skies with that slight chance of a thunderstorm to a light scattered shower towards the afternoon. Then, the dry conditions will make their presence known again towards the middle of the week.

Mid-week, while conditions will start to dry across the Western Slope, especially in the lower Valleys, the story will then be the temperatures. Mid-week will begin the subsequent warming trend that will then carry along throughout the remainder of the week leading into eh start of the week. Towards the end of the week, temperatures will escape the double digits and return to the triple digits. By the beginning of the weekend, temperatures will rise into the lower 100s in the Grand Valley, and some areas can experience hot temperatures that will sit warmer than the Grand Valley, Delta. While temperatures will stay hot, especially by the weekend, these temperatures will not break any records.

Slight relief will occur by the start of next week. However, there is still a possibility that triple digits will start the workweek. Then, we will begin to see plenty of sunshine with little cloud cover and feel the heat. In the higher elevations, there will be a slight chance of some scattered storms to a light shower.

