Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:59 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Officers arrested the two men on Lexington Court.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
Here are some Independence Day celebrations happening around western Colorado.
4th of July events around the Western Slope

Latest News

A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe
A security officer walks past the front of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in...
Judge won’t block law banning most Mississippi abortions
FILE - In this June 1995 file photo, a northern spotted owl sits on a branch in Point Reyes,...
Judge throws out Trump-era rollbacks on protections for endangered species