Advertisement

Widespread showers and storms continue

Zack Webster's No Wait Weather - 7/5
By Zack Webster
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Just enough moisture made it into the Western Slope yesterday afternoon to bring some isolated to scattered showers and storms to the region. Most of the rain dissipated overnight last night, but several places along and west of Interstate 70, Highway 50, and Highway 550 started their Tuesday morning with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain coverage will continue to increase through the morning and especially into the afternoon as abundant monsoon moisture continues to stream over the region. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in between the showers, and highs in the middle to upper 80s with a couple of lower 90s possible. Some showers and storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, which brings some flooding concerns into the region. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the High Country including the Grizzly Creek burn scar area starting at 3 PM and ending at 9 PM today. Some showers and storms could continue to persist into the late evening and the early overnight hours, otherwise we’ll continue to see partly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

One more day of showers and storms

Monsoon moisture returns in just about the same capacity through the day on Wednesday, bringing yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Western Slope. We’ll once again see partly cloudy skies in locations where we don’t see any rain. Temperatures should remain below normal, with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Drier air moves into the region overnight Wednesday night, quickly bringing and showers and thunderstorms to an end through the evening.

Summertime heat arrives

Mostly sunny skies settle into the region on Thursday, and temperatures immediately turn warmer as well. We’ll jump from the middle and upper 80s on Wednesday to the lower and middle 90s on Thursday, then the middle and upper 90s on Friday. Triple digits return to the forecast by the weekend and into the early portions of the start of next week in some of the lower elevations.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael was found seriously hurt and died while being...
Boy killed in fireworks incident in Indiana, police say
Officers arrested the two men on Lexington Court.
Two men arrested after stolen vehicle spotted in Grand Junction
Here are some Independence Day celebrations happening around western Colorado.
4th of July events around the Western Slope
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody

Latest News

Zack Webster
Zack Webster's No Wait Weather - 7/5
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 - No Wait Weather
Scattered Showers before the heat wave arrives
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast July 4, 2022
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast July 4, 2022
KKCO 11 News at 5:00 - No Wait Weather
Mountain showers and storms return