Free preschool for Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you’re looking for ways to save money on your child’s education the Colorado Department of Early Childhood has your back. Following in the footsteps of states like Oklahoma, Florida, and Vermont, Colorado created a new universal preschool program. The program will start in August 2023 with registration beginning in January 2023.

I spoke with the Executive Director, Dr. Lisa Roy, who said she’s excited about what this program will do for the state. “They will have access to universal, high-quality, voluntary preschool starting next year” she said. That isn’t the only great thing about this new program. This will come at no cost to residents with funding coming from Proposition EE. It took two years to get this off the ground and running here in Colorado.

I spoke with one resident who explained she’s excited about this new program because of the price of preschool. “Preschool can get pretty pricey and the district has a preschool but you have to have a lot of qualifications to get in” she said, “so I think it’s good that three year old’s could have a really easy option that’s free cause a lot of the private schools add up.”

For more information about this program you can visit cdec.colorado.gov.

