One more round of storms, then turning hotter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’re looking at a much different scene across much of the Western Slope this morning compared to yesterday morning. We’ve traded in the clouds and the rain for plenty of sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. Mostly sunny to sunny skies will continue throughout the morning, then we’ll start to see clouds on the increase by later on this morning. Scattered showers and storms will then start to develop across the region this afternoon as monsoon moisture continues to remain in place. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in places where it either doesn’t rain or in between showers and thunderstorms. Highs for the most part will reach the middle and upper 80s before showers and storms start turning us cooler into the evening. Drier air starts to move into the region overnight tonight, bringing rain to an end and clearing skies out. We’ll see mostly clear skies with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s.

Here comes the heat

Mostly sunny skies settle in across the lower elevations through the day on Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Some scattered showers and thunderstorms will still be possible as residual monsoon moisture barely hangs on, but they’ll remain almost exclusively in the higher elevations of the Continental Divide. Drier air continues to take over as a ridge of high pressure continues to approach the region by the end of the week. It’ll continue to strengthen as it parks over the state into the weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies and even warmer temperatures with it. Highs will reach the middle and upper 90s on Friday, then middle to upper 90s and lower 100s into Saturday and Sunday.

Long-term dry and hot pattern

The ridge of high pressure shows no signs of weakening very much at least through the middle of the week. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s through Tuesday.

