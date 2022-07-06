Advertisement

Bullets that hit officers at Philadelphia July 4 show likely fired from far away

Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets...
Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Wednesday that two bullets that grazed officers during a Fourth of July celebration may have been fired from a mile or more away.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say bullets that grazed two police officers during a Fourth of July fireworks show in Philadelphia and prompted an evacuation of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway likely were fired from far away.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore of the Philadelphia Police Department told reporters Wednesday that one .40 caliber round “probably coming in a downward direction” hit the top of an officer’s hat.

At about the same time Monday night, an officer about 20 feet away was cut on the shoulder by a round from the same gun.

Vanore said they could have been fired from a mile or more away.

No arrests have been announced.

