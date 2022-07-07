Drier air moving in, temperatures heating up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The final round in a series of afternoon showers and storms moved through the Western Slope yesterday afternoon, bringing flooding rains, gusty winds, small hail, and frequent lightning to the region. The last bit of leftover rain dissipated over the northern portions of the region, well north of Interstate 70 this morning. Elsewhere around the Western Slope, we’re seeing mostly sunny to sunny skies as much drier air begins to move into the region. Isolated showers and storms are still possible in the higher elevations of the northern portions of the region and the Continental Divide where some leftover better moisture is still in place. One or two showers are possible around the rest of the Western Slope, but not likely. We should continue to see sunny to mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Clear skies continue overnight tonight as even more dry air settles into the region. Lows will fall into the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

Friday kicks off the beginning of a long stretch of sunny, dry, and hot conditions around the lower elevations of the Western Slope. A ridge of high pressure that is currently moving through the Ark-La-Tex Region will continue to move west and center itself over Colorado into the weekend. As the center of that area of high pressure moves closer to the Western Slope, we’ll see mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs soaring into the middle and upper 90s to lower 100s into the weekend and the early portions of next week. Long-term data shows very little signs of the ridge weakening anytime soon, so we can probably expect to see sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s and 100s for the next little while. We’re approaching the usual hottest part of the summer over the next 2 or 3 weeks across the Western Slope, so we were definitely due for a long streak of much warmer temperatures.

