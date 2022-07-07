Advertisement

Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Helios’

By Hannah Hickman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:15 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Helios!

Helios is a little over a year old Shepherd mix. Helios has a bit of puppy energy still and loves to play. He is affectionate as well and loves to be pet. Helios gets along well with other dogs and would work well in an active family. Helios is on the larger side weighing in a little over 70 pounds.

If you are interested in adopting Helios contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

