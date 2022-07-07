Advertisement

Pringles wants spider that looks like mascot renamed

Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the...
Pringles pointed to the spider's round white body and distinctive markings as reason for the name change.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT
(CNN) - Pringles is on a mission to rename a spider.

The potato chip company is asking people to sign a petition to rename the kidney garden spider to the Pringles spider, saying it looks like its mascot, Mr. P.

They pointed to its round white body and distinctive markings, including the massive mustache, as the reason.

Pringles is hoping the spider community will recognize the spider as their own.

The company is offering free chips to the first 1,500 who sign the petition - if it gets the name changed.

The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.
The kidney garden spider's marking bear a striking resemblance to Pringles mascot Mr. P.(Pringles via CNN Newsource)

