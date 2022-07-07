Advertisement

Semi truck accident on I-70; Glenwood Springs to Dotsero closed

The semi is overturned and traffic is being rerouted.
The semi is overturned and traffic is being rerouted.(CSP Eagle | CSP Eagle)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KKCO) - The Glenwood Springs to Dotsero section of I-70 is closed due to a semi truck accident.

Current estimates for reopening are six to eight hours. A detour is available via the nearby scenic route.

Details are currently scarce, but more will be released as they become available. More information on I-70 conditions can be found on CDOT’s website.

