Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust

More than 50 grams of the drug were recovered during the bust
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKCO) - Two thousand suspected Fentanyl pills, two handguns, 10 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, and approximately $12,000 in cash were confiscated in Fountain, Colorado on Wednesday morning. All three involved persons were from the Western Slope area.

The three involved parties were 39-year-old Jason Crumpler, 28-year-old Troy McKibben, and an unnamed woman who was released due to non-extraditable misdemeanor warrants.

McKibben was the driver and was booked on warrants for vehicular eluding, two counts of theft, motor vehicle theft, three counts of trespass, ID theft, possession of financial documents, two counts of possession schedule 2 substance, obstruction, and drug paraphernalia.

Crumpler was booked on warrants for traffic offenses, kidnapping, shoplifting, and eluding an officer.

The Fountain Police Department tried to contact the three suspects as they sat in a stolen car near Royalty Place and Windsor Lane in Fountain. Upon noticing the law enforcement, the McKibben attempted to flee by intentionally smashing his car into nearby patrol cars. He then began to ingest what appeared to be Fentanyl pills before officers blocked the vehicle in and arrested the McKibben and his two passengers.

The El Paso County Sherriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the incident to call them at (719) 390-5555, or to contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867.

