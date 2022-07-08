Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive began on Wednesday, July 6 at Mesa Mall. Anyone with an excess of new school supplies or the urge to help local schoolchildren can drop donated supplies inside the white activity bus parked in the middle of Mesa Mall in Clock Court before the drive ends.

The most in-demand supplies are pencils, pencil boxes, colored pencils, markers, crayons, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, folders, glue sticks, scissors, Kleenax boxes, erasers, headphones, and Ziploc bags.

Forty five percent of D51 students meet federal income requirements for free or reduced-price school meals. For many of them, back to school shopping can cause daunting financial stress.

Volunteers will “unstuff” the bus at 10 a.m. August 2, and sort the supplies into boxes for distribution to each elementary and middle school. High schoolers won’t be left out either, as local high schools will receive all monetary donations, which can be made through the D51 Foundation website.

Parents who need supplies can request assistance by speaking with office staff at their child’s school after the drive has been completed.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.