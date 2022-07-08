Advertisement

Annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign kicks off in Grand Junction

it's WELCOME HELP FOR HUNDREDS OF GRAND JUNCTION SCHOOL CHILDREN...
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:20 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supply donation drive began on Wednesday, July 6 at Mesa Mall. Anyone with an excess of new school supplies or the urge to help local schoolchildren can drop donated supplies inside the white activity bus parked in the middle of Mesa Mall in Clock Court before the drive ends.

The most in-demand supplies are pencils, pencil boxes, colored pencils, markers, crayons, composition notebooks, spiral notebooks, folders, glue sticks, scissors, Kleenax boxes, erasers, headphones, and Ziploc bags.

Forty five percent of D51 students meet federal income requirements for free or reduced-price school meals. For many of them, back to school shopping can cause daunting financial stress.

Volunteers will “unstuff” the bus at 10 a.m. August 2, and sort the supplies into boxes for distribution to each elementary and middle school. High schoolers won’t be left out either, as local high schools will receive all monetary donations, which can be made through the D51 Foundation website.

Parents who need supplies can request assistance by speaking with office staff at their child’s school after the drive has been completed.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

KKCO FENTANYL BUST
KKCO FENTANYL BUST
KKCO STUFF THE BUS
KKCO STUFF THE BUS
KKCO HOME PRICES
KKCO HOME PRICES
Grand Valley Therapy at 715 Horizon Dr.
Community Hospital opens new pediatric therapy clinic