Firefighter staffing in Grand Junction

Firefighter shortage
Firefighter shortage(KKCO/KJCT)
By Gabriel Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:25 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Many parts of the country are experiencing shortages when it comes to firefighters. In Colorado, wildfires aren’t out of the normal. This is something that Community Outreach Specialist, Ellis Thompson-Ellis, knows too well. So, in order to handle the demand, the Grand Junction Fire Department hired more firefighters and built new stations.

Today, 19 new firefighters graduated from training academy. Now, they will be placed at any one of the six stations in Grand Junction. As I found out this ceremony helps the staffing problems that other parts of the country are seeing. Ellis said, “graduating 20 recruits today really helps the staffing for our department. It’s going to help when we open station eight this fall.” The academy is already interviewing potential firefighters for their new training camp beginning next year.

What has helped keep these firefighters here is the collaboration between the city and the fire department. Over the past few years they’ve worked together to take care and show appreciation for those men and women in uniform. “The city has great benefits that includes education reimbursement access to mental health,” she said, “and within the fire department we have a peer support team which is a tremendous resource in this industry.”

If you are interested in applying with the Grand Junction Fire Department you can visit this link: Employment | Grand Junction, CO (gjcity.org)

