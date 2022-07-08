Advertisement

Report: Vince McMahon paid more than $12M in hush money to 4 women

FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.
FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More controversy is swirling around Vince McMahon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive paid more than $12 million in hush money to four women to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

All four women were reportedly involved with WWE.

The Journal reports the women signed agreements with McMahon that prohibit them from talking about potential legal claims against – or their relationships with – McMahon.

McMahon recently stepped down from his leadership role while an investigation is conducted into another Wall Street Journal report of an alleged affair with a former employee – who is among the four women mentioned in the new report.

McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, is filling in as interim CEO and chairwoman.

WWE has not issued a comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust
Police say an 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy were inside the bounce house when they got...
Police: More than 50 shots fired at cookout; 2 kids hurt

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
FILE - Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio...
Report finds ‘unnecessary’ force by agents at Rio Grande
President Joe Biden signs an executive order on abortion access during an event in the...
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
A Colorado man is planning to join a unique club by pushing a peanut to the top of a summit in...
‘I don’t think I’m nuts’: Man plans to push peanut (with his nose) 13 miles to mountain peak
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access