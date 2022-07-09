Advertisement

Cost of yearly City of Grand Junction calendar

City of Grand Junction City Hall
City of Grand Junction City Hall(City of Grand Junction)
By Cristian Sida
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 12:07 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction’s yearly calendar includes beautiful photographs from across the Grand Valley. It’s currently looking for new submissions for the upcoming calendar.

“From what I understand, it’s a very popular calendar,” said Director of Communications and Engagement Sara Spaulding. “So folks wait for it every year.”

The city begins the process in the summer by gathering picture submissions, putting them together, and finally getting them printed and out to residents in late fall.

Last year’s calendar featured the Grand Mesa, Mount Garfield, and the Colorado River, but producing the calendar is not cheap. It costs over $50,000.

“We print over 56,000 copies, and the cost of the printing and the designing and the mailing service is about $48,000, and then the actual mailing, the postage cost is about $12,000.”

Spaulding adds the production of the calendar is a way to celebrate the beauty of the Grand Valley, but it’s about more than pictures for the city. It’s a chance to share public information.

“It has an annual report, so there is financial information, a directory of services for city departments, we have the city council listed on there,” described Spaulding. “A letter from the mayor appears. It serves a dual purpose both as an annual report we can produce and provide information to our community as well as it’s just a wonderful calendar for our residents and for our community members to enjoy.”

If you’d like to submit a photograph for the calendar, visit gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
The parents of 4-year-old Crosby Pruitt, who is currently on life support, are asking people to...
4-year-old on life support to have organs donated after falling in pool, family says
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust

Latest News

KKCO FIREFIGHTER STAFFING
KKCO FIREFIGHTER STAFFING
KKCO FIREFIGHTER GRADUATION
KKCO FIREFIGHTER GRADUATION
Firefighter shortage
Firefighter staffing in Grand Junction
History Colorado’s newest exhibit, titled "Rainbows and Revolutions," focuses on the state’s...
Colorado woman sees her own story reflected in LGBTQ+ history exhibit