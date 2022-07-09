Cost of yearly City of Grand Junction calendar

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction’s yearly calendar includes beautiful photographs from across the Grand Valley. It’s currently looking for new submissions for the upcoming calendar.

“From what I understand, it’s a very popular calendar,” said Director of Communications and Engagement Sara Spaulding. “So folks wait for it every year.”

The city begins the process in the summer by gathering picture submissions, putting them together, and finally getting them printed and out to residents in late fall.

Last year’s calendar featured the Grand Mesa, Mount Garfield, and the Colorado River, but producing the calendar is not cheap. It costs over $50,000.

“We print over 56,000 copies, and the cost of the printing and the designing and the mailing service is about $48,000, and then the actual mailing, the postage cost is about $12,000.”

Spaulding adds the production of the calendar is a way to celebrate the beauty of the Grand Valley, but it’s about more than pictures for the city. It’s a chance to share public information.

“It has an annual report, so there is financial information, a directory of services for city departments, we have the city council listed on there,” described Spaulding. “A letter from the mayor appears. It serves a dual purpose both as an annual report we can produce and provide information to our community as well as it’s just a wonderful calendar for our residents and for our community members to enjoy.”

If you’d like to submit a photograph for the calendar, visit gjcity.org.

