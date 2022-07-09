Advertisement

GJ police search for kidnapping, assault suspect

Justin Leech, 33, wanted by Grand Junction Police
Justin Leech, 33, wanted by Grand Junction Police(Grand Junction Police)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 1:44 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

An update to the search for a missing Grand Junction woman and her husband.

Grand Junction Police report officers have found Ryah Leech, 29, after her husband reportedly dragged her from their home in the 1900 Block of N. 6th Street Friday night, forced her into a car and drove off during an argument.

Officers report they tried to stop the car but the driver sped off and into a power pole near 15th Street and Elm Avenue. According to witnesses, a male and female were seen fleeing from the vehicle on foot. A perimeter was set up and officers searched the area for the subjects, as well as sending an emergency notification to phone numbers registered in the area.

Now we’re told Ryah has been located and is safe but her husband, Justin Leech, 33, is still missing.

Justin is suspected of kidnapping and other domestic violence related offenses.

If you have any information that could help police find him, please call 970-242-6707 reference case number 22-31604. You can also submit a tip via Crime Stoppers of Mesa County if you prefer to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting
Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust

Latest News

Lincoln Park
GJFD talks heat safety tips
City of Grand Junction City Hall
Cost of yearly City of Grand Junction calendar
KKCO FIREFIGHTER STAFFING
KKCO FIREFIGHTER STAFFING
KKCO FIREFIGHTER GRADUATION
KKCO FIREFIGHTER GRADUATION