A few more clouds, some slightly cooler temps

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a several days with highs in the middle to upper 90s and lower 100s, scattered showers and thunderstorms brought some heat relief to the Western Slope yesterday afternoon. The last of that rain dissipated over southeastern Utah, just south of Moab, earlier this morning. Mostly sunny to sunny skies were in place to start the day around much of the region, and several of us will continue to see the same into the afternoon. Clouds will increase just a little bit, but we’ll still see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 90s in Grand Junction and Montrose. Additional afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible primarily along and south of the San Juan Mountains in the southern third of the region, but the rest of us should remain dry. We’ll continue to see mostly clear skies into the overnight hours with lows in the upper 60s in Grand Junction and the lower 60s in Montrose.

Clouds will start to increase a little bit more through the middle of the week, and rain chances will slowly start to increase as well as some better moisture is able to push farther north. The best rain chances around all of the Western Slope will be on Wednesday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies wherever we don’t see the rain, with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Temperatures head back for the middle and upper 90s through the second half of the week as rain chances start to dwindle back toward low, but not zero.

The next best rain chance of the next 7 days looks to arrive on Saturday, with better rain chances once again favoring the southern half of the Western Slope. Partly cloudy skies once again wherever we don’t see the rain, with highs still in the middle to upper 90s.

