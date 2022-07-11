Advertisement

Nearly $35 million brought into Mesa County from Colorado National Monument visitors

Colorado National Monument
Colorado National Monument(KKCO)
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Nearly half a million visitors made their way to the Colorado National Monument last year, bringing millions of dollars to the local economy according to the National Park Service.

The NPS reports $34.9 million was brought in by visitor spending. But it wasn’t just the National Park Service that was impacted by those dollars. According to NPS visitors put money in the economy through things such as hotels, gasoline, and restaurants among other things.

“We are really glad to be part of this community here,” said Arlene Jackson, chief of interpretation with the National Park Service. “We are happy to have this economic impact on the community where, whether it’s our visitors that also eat at the restaurants and go to the shops, or whether it’s our staff that runs to the grocery store for you know, groceries for the day.”

Jackson points to the Colorado National Monument’s beauty and simplicity as one of the reasons many people visit every year. Jackson said the park has something for everyone.

“I think that they’re just blown away by the beauty of this place,” said Jackson. “Being so close to an urban area, like Grand Junction, and yet being able to drive just a short distance and be in these beautiful canyons. It’s very, very quiet here.”

According to the NPS, the economic impacts also trickled down to other areas such as labor income, value added, and jobs as well. The NPS said 453 jobs were supported from the money coming in, with the majority of those jobs in the lodging sector. To see the National Park Service’s data on the economic impacts of visitor spending at the Colorado National Monument, or any other national park, please visit its website.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay
A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting

Latest News

Financial plan review
It’s check-in time for your financial goals
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
Mesa County Fair
Mesa County Fair is coming to town
City of Grand Junction
Affordable housing in Grand Junction