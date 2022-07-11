Advertisement

Prime Day sales kick off Tuesday

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.
Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Consumers worldwide are getting set for major online discounts.

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event starts Tuesday at 3 a.m. EDT and goes for 48 hours.

Discounts will be offered on many items, including electronics, home goods and toys.

Amazon’s annual event attempts to increase loyalty with its Prime subscribers and perhaps draw new shoppers into its program.

Last year’s Prime Day sales event was the largest two-day sales period for third-party sellers in Amazon’s history.

Officials say Prime Day brings in about 1 - 2% of the company’s yearly sales.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Approximately 2,200 Fentanyl pills
Several thousand grams of Meth and Fentanyl pills confiscated in Colorado National Monument, two arrested
A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon.
VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay
Suspected fentanyl, weapons, and one of the suspects arrested at the scene.
Suspects from the Western Slope arrested during Fountain, CO Fentanyl bust
Stephen Kolpack was discharged from the hospital, but his wife Zoe Kolpack will remain there...
Couple reunites in hospital after July 4th parade mass shooting
The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man on June 30 on charges of child...
Sheriff: Family was living at children’s museum in Nevada; weapons and marijuana found

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs gun control legislation passed in the House June 25. (POOL)
Biden’s celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting
FILE - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses reporters during a news...
UN expects world’s population to reach 8 billion on Nov. 15
In this April 13, 2017, photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb...
Biden to reveal first image from NASA’s new space telescope
The accident happened on Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, a popular tourist destination.
15-year-old killed when pontoon boat hits group of swimmers on Missouri lake, officials say