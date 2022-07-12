Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet July 21 - 22

Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Colorado Parks and Wildlife(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDS, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will be hosting a hybrid in-person and virtual meeting in Edwards, Colorado to discuss closing the 2022 hunting season for the Greater Sage-Grouse along the northwestern corner of the state, updating the disease testing requirements for deer and other Cervids in commercial parks, 2023 Snowmobile Program Grant Funding recommendations, implementing the Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, and implementing a refund program for instances where customers’ passes overlap.

The meetings will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21, and from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on July 22. In addition, the commission will be giving a tour of Sweetwater Lake on the 21st after the meeting adjourns.

Other topics on the agenda include a Department of Natural Resources update, a Great Outdoors Colorado update, and Keystone Policy Center and CPW updates on wolf planning, among several other items. A complete agenda for the meeting can be found at this link.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife are also encouraging the public to comment by emailing dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing...
Officers shoot, kill man standing on roof with gun
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class
Authorities advise putting strict privacy settings on their phones and tablets in addition to...
Girl, 8, targeted by child predator on Roblox, mom says

Latest News

Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.
Aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their driving permit test online
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit in a cooler, Dec, 16, 2020. Vaccines have stringent storage...
State says 20,559 invalid COVID-19 vaccines accounts for fraction of total administered
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap