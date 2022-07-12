Colorado Secretary of State’s Office begins post-election audit of Colorado’s 2022 Primary Election

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold hosted a public meeting on Monday to begin the 2022 Primary Election Risk-Limiting Audit.

“Bipartisan Risk Limiting Audits are one of Colorado’s many tools to ensure our elections are secure and accurate,” said Secretary Griswold. “Colorado remains the safest state in which to cast a ballot, and the bipartisan Risk Limiting Audit is a critical piece in helping ensure that.”

The meeting involved rolling 20 individual 10-sided dice to establish each digit of a 20-digit random seed. The seed is then entered into a pseudo-random number generator incorporated in the Secretary of State’s RLA software, which is open-source. The end result is a selection of individual ballots for each county to examine and audit.

The random seed has been published on the Audit Center of the Secretary of State’s website and is as follows:

Roll #1 #2 #3 #4 #5 #6 #7 #8 #9 #10

Seed 6 3 4 5 4 6 6 0 3 9

Roll #11 #12 #13 #14 #15 #16 #17 #18 #19 #20

Seed 0 1 0 3 1 6 9 4 6 2

