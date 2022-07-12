Heat is slow to break, but it eases late this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Heat is still the biggest part of our weather story, but some monsoon moisture is sneaking in beneath that hot high pressure ridge we’ve been tracking. That may bring about a few showers or thunderstorms, but overall we’ll stay dry for most of this week. Showers and storms will be most numerous over the mountains, and even there, they’re slim pickings.

Our Next 24 Hours

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. This evening will be warm with slow cooling from near 100 through the 90s and into the 80s by 9 PM. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 62 around Montrose. Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a couple of showers or thunderstorms. Rain will be mostly be over the mountains. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction and 95 degrees around Montrose.

Showers & Storms Are Few, But They Help

We’ll continue to simmer with highs near or just shy of 100 degrees through this weekend. Showers will increase over the mountains this weekend and especially early next week. A few of those showers can escape the mountains and roll out over the valleys. Until those showers arrive, and in the areas that stay dry, we cook in the heat. The showers can cool us 10-15 degrees or more, mainly in the evenings and in isolated cases.

Cooler, Rainy Weather Could Return Next Week

There are stronger signs of cooling and increasing showers and thunderstorms starting next Monday and Tuesday. It’s still summer, and we’ll still be warm. The showers and storms, however, mean we will be a little less extreme in that warmth.

