More isolated showers and storms

Zack Webster's No Wait Weather - 7/12
By Zack Webster
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This morning started off almost like a carbon-copy of yesterday morning around the Western Slope, with mostly clear skies transitioning to sunny skies by later on in the morning. We’ll see sunny skies continue through the middle of the morning, then partly cloudy skies move back in by the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop down along the San Juans and the central Continental Divide, but one or two isolated showers or storms are possible in the higher elevations of the central and northern portions of the Western Slope. A ridge of high pressure that has been centered over us for the better part of a week will keep steering winds fairly weak today, which will lead to very slow storm motions. Heavy rain and some flash flooding are possible along and south of the San Juan Mountains as a result. We’ll see partly cloudy skies wherever we don’t see rain, and highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s in Grand Junction. Expect lower to middle 90s in Montrose. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies continue overnight tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies will continue each afternoon through the remainder of the work week and into the weekend, with highs each afternoon in the middle to upper 90s in Grand Junction and the lower to middle 90s. Scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible over the next several days as well. Best rain chances will continue to stay along the San Juan Mountains and the central portions of the Continental Divide, but we could see some higher rain chances at times through the end of the work week and into the weekend.

The ridge of high pressure that’s been keeping us mostly dry and hot over the better part of the past week shows signs of finally starting to weaken into the start of next week. We could see slightly higher rain chances and some seasonable temperatures by Monday.

