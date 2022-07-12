Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:30 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A formerly sunken boat sits upright into the air with its stern stuck in the mud along the...
PHOTOS: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers found a man in his 30s to 40s standing...
Officers shoot, kill man standing on roof with gun
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
This undated booking photo provided by Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Robert John Lanoue,...
Man charged in 1982 killing of girl who was walking to kindergarten class
Authorities advise putting strict privacy settings on their phones and tablets in addition to...
Girl, 8, targeted by child predator on Roblox, mom says

Latest News

FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Cheney: Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness
Aspiring drivers can now take their driving test online in lieu of in-person testing.
Aspiring Colorado drivers can now take their driving permit test online
Police in central California said they came across a coffin on the side of the road over the...
PHOTO: Police find coffin on side of road: ‘Yep, it’s a coffin’