Scarce showers and storms may provide heat relief for some

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The chance for rain is easing slowly back into the forecast. It’s not a big chance for rain, but at there’s at least some potential that one or two of the showers can move off of the mountains and provide some heat relief. Still, showers and storms will be scarce, and most areas will stay dry.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with a small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm. We’ll cool from near 100 degrees at 6 PM through the 90s and into the 80s after 8 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction and 63 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of the rain will fall over the mountains, but isolated areas can get rain in the valleys. High temperatures will be near 100 degrees around Grand Junction and 95 degrees around Montrose. If you’re lucky enough to get rain, that rain can cool you off a good 10-15 degrees.

Changing Long-Range Trends

Longer-range trends are showing some shifting toward a drier, warmer Sunday through Tuesday. That’s about the time we were optimistic that cooling could begin. Sometimes “exacts” are important to our forecast. The exact center of a high pressure area or the exact intensity of a new low pressure trough over the Pacific Ocean. We often see storm systems approaching but have no way of measuring exactly how strong they are since we can’t launch weather balloons over the oceans. That can affect what’s happening downstream as much as what’s happening directly beneath that storm system.

What it means for us is this: the heat may be slower to relax next week than we previously anticipated. We’ll cool slightly from near 100 degrees on Wednesday to low-to-mid 90s by Saturday, then we’re back up to near 100 degrees Sunday through Tuesday, and the chance for rain becomes fleeting.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.